Crews harvest tree for annual Christmas tree lighting at Milwaukee City Hall

MILWAUKEE — Crews harvested the city of Milwaukee's Christmas tree and brought it to North Market Street next to City Hall on Tuesday, where it will remain for the holiday season.

The 36-foot Colorado Blue Spruce was donated by Mike Connell and Katie Major from their home at 3652 S. 88th St., the city said in a statement.

After it was cut down, the tree received a Milwaukee Police Department escort to City Hall. The tree will be decorated by Department of Public Works Forestry staff ahead of the annual City Christmas Tree lighting.

This year marks the 108th year of the Christmas tree lighting in Milwaukee, the city says - the longest running official tree lighting in the United States after New York City’s.

TMJ4's Adriana Mendez covered the tree harvesting Tuesday morning. You can follow her coverage below:

The tree is officially cut down 🎄 pic.twitter.com/LHOMenlZVg — Adriana Mendez (@AdrianaMendez) November 2, 2021

