Crews fight fire at Wauwatosa home, 1 suffers minor injuries

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting a fire at a home in Wauwatosa overnight Tuesday.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department said crews were called to a house on North Wauwatosa Avenue around 1:30 a.m. At the scene they found flames on the porch and smoke coming from within.

Crews got the fire under control within 20 minutes. All occupants made it out safely. The fire department said the occupants will not need help from the Red Cross - meaning they have family or friends to stay with.

Wauwatosa Fire Department The front porch of the home.

The one firefighter was injured from falling debris inside the home. He was discharged later in the morning and is expected to make a full recovery.

Most of the damage is to the front porch and attic. The origin of the fire appears to have started near the front porch. The fire marshal is investigating.

