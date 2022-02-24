Watch
Crews fight fire at Germantown wholesale florist

Few details have been released
TMJ4
The scene at the Karthauser & Sons Inc. property Thursday morning.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 11:11:38-05

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Crews fought a fire at the property of the wholesale florist Karthauser & Sons Inc. in Germantown, Wis. Thursday morning.

Officials at the scene told TMJ4 News that it appeared a pile of wood chips had caught fire. Officials have not released a formal announcement regarding the fire, so it remains to be scene how bad the fire was, if there are any injuries and how bad the damage is to the building and the property.

Crews at the Karthauser & Sons Inc. building.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

