Crews fight fire at Germantown wholesale florist

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Crews fought a fire at the property of the wholesale florist Karthauser & Sons Inc. in Germantown, Wis. Thursday morning.

Officials at the scene told TMJ4 News that it appeared a pile of wood chips had caught fire. Officials have not released a formal announcement regarding the fire, so it remains to be scene how bad the fire was, if there are any injuries and how bad the damage is to the building and the property.

TMJ4 Crews at the Karthauser & Sons Inc. building.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

