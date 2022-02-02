Crews battling fire at Iron Hog Saloon in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON, Wisc. — Firefighters are battling a fire at the Iron Hog Saloon in Port Washington on Wednesday.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, crews responded to the fire around 12:30 p.m.

Officials say the fire is still active as of 3 p.m. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The fire will close down CTH LL for nearly two hours between Lake Drive and CTH A/Sandy Beach Road. Officials say traffic should use CTH KW as an alternate route.

Multiple fire departments are assisting at the scene, including Belgium, Cedarburg, Cedar Grove, Fredonia, Grafton, Mequon, Newburg, Port Washington, Random Lake, Saukville, Thiensville, and Waubeka.

Milwaukee Fire Bell was also requested.

Ozaukee County Emergency Management is assisting with traffic control.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is made available.

