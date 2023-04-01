Crews battle massive fire in Madison, possible hazardous materials

MADISON, Wis. — Crews in Madison are battling a massive fire that might contain hazardous materials, according to reports from WISC-TV.

Fire officials responded to the fire at 1804 S. Park Street Friday evening. The Madison Fire Department is asking those within a half mile of the fire to stay inside and keep doors closed.

It is unclear how the fire started. Police are helping the fire department close Park Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

