Creating Community: Social X kicks off the 5th annual Homecoming Week this Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Social X MKE is kicking off its 5th annual Homecoming Week this Sunday.

Social X is an organization focused on entertaining young professionals in Milwaukee as a remedy for brain drain. The organization has been running for the last decade hosting events, panels, and mixers in an effort to bring people together.

"Community is so important. Professionals are moving up, we're relocating, we're moving to different places and it's so important to be surrounded by people who look like you, who support your values to make sure again we're fostering a sense of belonging," said Marquayla Ellison, President of Social X MKE.

Homecoming Week 2022 will feature a new event each day through June 12-19. The organization is expecting nearly 500 young professionals to attend.

The events range from panel discussions and tours to networking mixers.

"You know, it's a holistic approach. To get someone to stay in Milwaukee, it's more than just giving them a good job. What are you doing (for) your 9 to 5, how are you building a community, a tribe to support you...and that's where Social X comes in," said Ellison.

