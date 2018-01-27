Wauwatosa doughnut shop offers alternative to Tide Pod challenge

It's the new way to eat a Tide Pod that won't send you to the hospital. Cranky Al's Doughnuts, Coffee and Pizza in Wauwatosa is now serving Tide Pod Doughnuts.

The doughnuts, inspired by the infamous "Tide Pod Challenge," are raspberry-filled, coated with vanilla frosting and meant to be eaten.

This is opposed to the Tide Pod Challenge in which teens record themselves eating Tide Pods and then post the video on YouTube.

In 2016 and 2017 poison control centers handled 39 and 53 cases of intentional exposures to Tide Pods among 13 to 19-year-olds according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.

Cranky Al's urges people to ditch the Tide Pod Challenge and instead take the Doughnut Challenge.