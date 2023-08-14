Crash causes all southbound lanes on I-41 to close in Racine County

UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

_____

A crash in Racine County caused all southbound lanes to close on I-41 near Yorkville on Monday.

According to WisDOT, all southbound lanes of traffic are blocked on I-41/94 southbound, just past WIS 20, due to a crash.

The Racine County Sheriff's Department expects lanes to be closed for nearly two hours.

The crash comes amid heavy rainfall in Southeast Wisconsin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

