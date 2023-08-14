Watch Now
Crash causes all southbound lanes on I-41 to close in Racine County

Posted at 4:26 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 17:41:21-04

UPDATE: All lanes are now open.
A crash in Racine County caused all southbound lanes to close on I-41 near Yorkville on Monday.

According to WisDOT, all southbound lanes of traffic are blocked on I-41/94 southbound, just past WIS 20, due to a crash.

The Racine County Sheriff's Department expects lanes to be closed for nearly two hours.

The crash comes amid heavy rainfall in Southeast Wisconsin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

