Crash involving car and Milwaukee County Transit System bus near 35th and North

The crash happened near 35th and North.
Raw video: 35th and North crash scene
Posted at 7:25 AM, Jul 17, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Crews responded to a crash involving a car and a Milwaukee County Transit System bus Monday morning.

A TMJ4 News crew recorded a burnt sedan as well as a nearby damaged bus. Two ambulances responded to the scene, suggesting multiple possible victims. There was debris from the car across the road.

An MPD officer confirmed the car was involved in a crash with the city bus. Officials have not put out a statement yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

