Crash involving car and Milwaukee County Transit System bus near 35th and North

MILWAUKEE — Crews responded to a crash involving a car and a Milwaukee County Transit System bus Monday morning.

The crash happened near 35th and North.

A TMJ4 News crew recorded a burnt sedan as well as a nearby damaged bus. Two ambulances responded to the scene, suggesting multiple possible victims. There was debris from the car across the road.

An MPD officer confirmed the car was involved in a crash with the city bus. Officials have not put out a statement yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MPD tells me this car, near the corner of 35th and North, was involved in a crash with a city bus. Bus does not appear to have any significant damage. Working to learn more. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/lTMfqHP587 — Andrea Albers (@AndreaAlbersTV) July 17, 2023

