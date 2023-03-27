Crash investigation after reports of pursuit near 35th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — There is a large police presence at the scene of a crash after a reported pursuit near 35th and Capitol in Milwaukee.

TMJ4 34th and Capitol

TMJ4 News is working to figure out what led up to the crash or if anyone is hurt.

There is also a police presence near 75th and Congress.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related. However, according to TMJ4 crews at the scene, there is a Milwaukee police squad car with several bullet holes in the windshield.

I’m here at 75th & Congress in MKE where a police pursuit & shooting scene is being investigated by Milwaukee Police. A squad appears to have multiple bullet holes in it. A Very active scene & I’m told the community is no longer at risk. More info coming up on @tmj4 tonight pic.twitter.com/CmuKwjyBm8 — Gideon WVW (@GidTruth) March 27, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip