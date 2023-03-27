Crash investigation after reports of pursuit near 35th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — There is a large police presence at the scene of a crash after a reported pursuit near 35th and Capitol in Milwaukee.
TMJ4 News is working to figure out what led up to the crash or if anyone is hurt.
There is also a police presence near 75th and Congress.
It is unclear if the two incidents are related. However, according to TMJ4 crews at the scene, there is a Milwaukee police squad car with several bullet holes in the windshield.
I’m here at 75th & Congress in MKE where a police pursuit & shooting scene is being investigated by Milwaukee Police. A squad appears to have multiple bullet holes in it. A Very active scene & I’m told the community is no longer at risk. More info coming up on @tmj4 tonight pic.twitter.com/CmuKwjyBm8— Gideon WVW (@GidTruth) March 27, 2023
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.
