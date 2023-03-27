Watch Now
Crash investigation after reports of pursuit near 35th and Capitol

There is a large police presence at the scene of a crash near 35th and Capitol in Milwaukee. TMJ4 News is working to learn more.
Posted at 6:06 PM, Mar 27, 2023
MILWAUKEE — There is a large police presence at the scene of a crash after a reported pursuit near 35th and Capitol in Milwaukee.

34th and Capitol

TMJ4 News is working to figure out what led up to the crash or if anyone is hurt.

There is also a police presence near 75th and Congress.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related. However, according to TMJ4 crews at the scene, there is a Milwaukee police squad car with several bullet holes in the windshield.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

