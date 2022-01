MILWAUKEE — A crash has closed southbound lanes of I-41/US 45 at Burleigh Street early Monday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT cameras show traffic being diverted onto Burleigh.

The crash was first reported just after 5 a.m.

Overnight snow of several inches caused roadways to be slick, just ahead of the Monday morning commute.

No other information is available at this time. This report will be updated shortly.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip