Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crash closes EB lanes of WIS 11 at 59th in Racine County

Poster image (42).jpg
via WISDOT feed
Smoke coming from the incident.
Poster image (42).jpg
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 12:17:33-04

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A "serious" crash has closed WIS 11 eastbound at 59th Drive just east of Union Grove in Racine County Tuesday morning.

That's according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's traffic alerts.

Watch live:

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said STH-11 west of I-94. STH-11 from I-94 to US-45 will be shut down for an extended period of time due to the crash.

A WisDOT video feed pointed towards that area shows a large plume of smoke.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

Not the exact area but shows the general location of the crash:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

How to watch the Juneteenth parade this Sunday on TMJ4