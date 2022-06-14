Crash closes EB lanes of WIS 11 at 59th in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A "serious" crash has closed WIS 11 eastbound at 59th Drive just east of Union Grove in Racine County Tuesday morning.

That's according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's traffic alerts.

Watch live:



The Racine County Sheriff's Office said STH-11 west of I-94. STH-11 from I-94 to US-45 will be shut down for an extended period of time due to the crash.

A WisDOT video feed pointed towards that area shows a large plume of smoke.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

Not the exact area but shows the general location of the crash:



