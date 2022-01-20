CPSC warns consumers to stop using 'Podsters' after two infant deaths

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using "Podsters" after two infants died.

These products include the Podster, Podster Plush, Bummzie and Podster Playtime (the “Podsters”) infant loungers manufactured by Leachco, Inc. of Ada, Oklahoma.

The warning follows reports of two infant deaths. According to CPSC, the two infants were placed on a Podster and suffocated when, due to a change in position, their noses and mouths were obstructed by the Podster or another object.

Officials say the infants, 17-days-old and four-months old, died in January 2018 and December 2015.

According to officials, the Commission has found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard. They say infant loungers like Podsters are not safe for sleep.

CPSC has emphasized that the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard for decades, according to officials. The new consume warning comes months after adifferent brand of infant loungers was recalled.

CPSC said they continue to investigate the Podsters and Leacho is refusing to conduct a voluntary recall of the product.

"The Podsters measure between 71 and 75 inches in circumference and have dimensions of approximately 23.75 x 21.5 x 8 inches," a news release from CPSC states. "They have a padded insert and a removable cover. The covers come in a variety of prints and are either 100% polyester or a cotton/polyester blend. The covers also contain an elastic center made of a nylon/spandex blend. Approximately 180,000 Podsters have been sold."

Babies should always sleep on their back, CPSC says. Babies who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment.

"To follow safe sleep practices, parents and caregivers should use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment," CPSC says.

Consumers are encouraged to report incidents from Podsters or other similar products by clicking here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip