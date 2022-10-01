Watch Now
COVID-19 testing no longer available at Northwest or Southside Health Centers

The only location the Milwaukee Health Department will be providing COVID-19 testing is the Menomonee Valley Drive-Thru Clinic
Rebecca Klopf
Entrance into COVID testing at Menomonee Valley, 2401 W. St. Paul Ave., Milwaukee.
Posted at 9:01 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 22:01:17-04

MILWAUKEE — All COVID-19 testing administered by the Milwaukee Health Department will take place at the Menomonee Valley Drive-Thru Clinic.

COVID-19 testing will no longer be available at the Northwest Health Center or Southside Health center.

If you are in need of at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, you are encouraged to order free test kits through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

Every household in Wisconsin is eligible for one free testing kit. Each testing kit contains five tests.

The Menomonee Valley Drive-Thru Clinic is located at 2401 W. St. Paul Ave.

For more information, visit the City of Milwaukee Health Department website.

