Courage MKE residents collect and deliver gifts for Milwaukee children

MILWAUKEE — Courage House MKE held their 2nd annual Holiday Helpers give back campaign this year.

The LGBTQ+ youth group home and resource center collected enough gifts to deliver to more than 130 children in the Historic Mitchell Street Neighborhood on Milwaukee's south side.

"I think it's really important, since we're given a lot, that we give back to the community," said Jean Northway, Program Director at Courage MKE.

With the help of residents and staff, the neighborhood was canvassed a few weeks ago. The crew went door-to-door asking people for "wish lists." Then, community members and residents stepped up to purchase the gifts for the families who may be having a hard time this December.

"We can't change all of the things people are going through right now, but we can say here's one moment that we're going to make a little bit better," said Northway.

The group of "change-makers" are now giving back to a community that many who participated in this campaign say has been so welcoming to them.

"We just want this to be an extension of being a part of the neighborhood that we're in," Northway said.

Now Northway hopes this campaign can inspire others to help their neighbors when they're in need.

"You can find somebody who you know who needs some help and do something that helps them and helps you make the whole month better," Northway.

Spreading holiday cheer, block by block, one gift at a time.

