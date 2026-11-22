WAUKESHA — Five years after a tragedy forever changed Waukesha, families, survivors and neighbors gathered Saturday to remember the six people killed in the Christmas Parade and honor their memories.

The remembrance ceremony was held at Grede Park on the fifth anniversary of the Nov. 21, 2021, tragedy, which killed six people and injured dozens more.

Watch the video report below:

'You don't heal alone': Waukesha community keep memories of parade victims alive five years later

A memorial with six ribbons forming a heart represent the lives lost: Virginia "Ginny" Sorenson, LeAnna Owen, Tamara Durand, Wilhelm "Bill" Hospel, Jane Kulich, and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

The ceremony began at 4:39 p.m. with a moment of silence, the time first responders were called five years ago.

For Marshall Sorenson, the anniversary is a chance to remember his mother, Ginny. His family continues to share stories about her and the important role she played in her grandchildren's lives.

"She loved watching her grandchildren. They were very important to her," Marshall said.

He hopes people remember his mother for the person she was, not the tragedy that took her life.

"How she lived, instead of how she passed away. A very loving person, loved her family, and her passion for life," he said.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies also took part in the ceremony. The group lost four in their community in the tragedy, and several others were injured.

Betty Streng, a member of the group, was among those hurt. She spent two weeks in the hospital after being struck during the parade.

The Grannies said rebuilding was difficult, and there were moments when they weren't sure what the future would look like.

"We weren't sure if she was gonna come back to us at all."

But the group stuck together through recovery, celebrating each milestone along the way.

"And she is, and we celebrate every step along the way."

Five years later, the Grannies say their bond remains strong.

"You don't heal alone. You heal with people," Jan Kwiatkowski said.

Jim Weyandt, of Waukesha, said the tragedy still feels like yesterday. His stepdaughter was among those hurt.

"Happy but sad. Sad that it happened and happy that people remember it," Weyandt said through tears.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of the six victims. In his statement, Evers also recognized the first responders, health care providers and neighbors who helped in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The city planned Saturday's ceremony as its final annual remembrance. Mayor Alicia Halvensleben said future gatherings could still take place on milestone anniversaries, including the 10th or 15th anniversary.

The 2026 Waukesha Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. in downtown Waukesha.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

