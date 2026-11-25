OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Authorities arrested a man after he entered a Planet Fitness gym with multiple weapons Monday afternoon, according to the Oconomowoc Police Department.

Officers from Oconomowoc police and surrounding agencies responded to the gym around 12:45 p.m. with long guns drawn after a man police say was experiencing a mental health episode entered the facility carrying multiple firearms.

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Man arrested at Oconomowoc Planet Fitness after entering gym with 2 handguns, police say

Video captured the moments of the arrest, showing officers surrounding the suspect, who had two handguns.

Witnesses said they saw people leave the Planet Fitness in shock over the heavy police presence. Police say individuals inside the gym were able to keep the man calm until emergency personnel arrived.

One witness, Mason Fast, said he was relieved by how the situation unfolded.

"A situation like that could have turned south very, very quickly, so the fact that their response time was on point and they had enough officers to take care of the situation if it was to become bad like that, I believe we got very, very lucky in the fact that the way that the situation was handled was peaceful. There's no injuries and hopefully they can get the help for this gentleman that he needs," Fast said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but that there is no active threat to the Oconomowoc community.

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