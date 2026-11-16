WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — With Winter Weather Awareness Week underway, Waukesha County highway crews and local businesses are getting a head start on winter by preparing trucks, equipment, and salt supplies ahead of the first snowfall.

The county's Department of Public Works gave media a behind-the-scenes look Monday at its winter preparations at the Highway Operations facility in Waukesha.

Watch the video report below:

From snowplows to salt supplies; How county crews and businesses are gearing up for winter With Winter Weather Awareness Week underway, Waukesha County highway crews and local businesses are getting a head start on winter by preparing trucks, equipment, and salt supplies ahead of the first snowfall.

Crews are switching over 60 trucks for winter operations, attaching plows, calibrating salt spreaders, and preparing equipment for snow and ice removal.

Highway Operations Manager Hans Guderyon said it takes about two weeks to get the fleet ready.

"It's going to happen sometime soon. It's better to have everything ready," Guderyon said.

The county has ordered about 14,000 tons of salt this year, in addition to the 6,000 tons left over from last winter, Guderyon said.

The county also stores salt for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which has 22,000 tons on hand and another 10,000 tons ordered throughout the year.

Guderyon said the county and state have used a combined 16,000 to 18,000 tons of salt in recent winters, though the amount needed can vary.

"The more we have on hand, the better we can stay ahead of it," Guderyon said.

Waukesha County covers 52 snowplow routes and says it has enough staff prepared to cover them.

"If we were a sports team, when it snows, it's like game day," said Allison Bussler, the county's director of public works. "That's what we've been practicing for."

The county's goal is to address roads within a couple of hours, Bussler said.

Private snow removal companies are also preparing for the season.

Anthony Scaffidi, owner of Waukesha Lawn Service, said his business is increasing its salt supply and making sure backup equipment is ready.

"Last year was a huge salt shortage. Everyone was running out," Scaffidi said.

This year, he hopes to have 100 tons of bulk salt on hand, along with two to three semis of bagged salt.

His company has 10 drivers and 14 to 15 employees and serves commercial customers in the Lake Country area and Brookfield.

“The biggest thing is safety. There's so much more going on behind the scenes,” “Scaffidi said.

“The thing I take so seriously is having a good team."

As winter approaches, county officials are reminding drivers to slow down and give snowplows room to work.

Bussler recommends allowing at least 200 feet of following distance behind plows and giving yourself extra time when snow is in the forecast.

"Give us time and space, and we'll get around," Guderyon said. "Safety is our number one concern, making sure people can travel the roads."

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip