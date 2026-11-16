WAUKESHA, Wis. — Five years later, the memories of what happened during the Waukesha Christmas Parade remain vivid for the people who witnessed the tragedy and the community that came together in its aftermath.

“I think we can’t forget about what took place,” said Norman Bruce, owner of Martha Merrell’s Books in downtown Waukesha.

TMJ4 Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial

As the fifth anniversary approaches, people have been visiting the Waukesha Christmas Parade memorial to reflect on the six people who were killed and the many others whose lives were changed.

TMJ4 Prity Pasupuleti (left) and Ila Patel stand in front of the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial.

“It is saddening to think about what can happen,” Prity Pasupuleti said while visiting the memorial.

“I always pray for them,” Ila Patel said.

Marie Dow brought a friend visiting from Hawaii to the memorial to show her how Waukesha has honored the victims and explain how deeply the tragedy affected the community.

“I was telling my friend from Hawaii what had happened at the parade and how terrible it was,” Dow said. “So we came here to remember.”

Associated Press A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade, injuring multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

On Nov. 21, 2021, a vehicle drove through the Waukesha Christmas Parade route. Ginny Sorenson, LeAnna Owen, Tamara Durand, Bill Hospel, Jane Kulich and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks were killed. Dozens of other people were injured.

Associated Press Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Bruce was inside his downtown bookstore when the attack unfolded outside. He saw members of the Waukesha South High School marching band get hurt and responded by opening his store to people looking for somewhere safe to go.

“Just opened the doors and people came on in and we had over 200 people in the store,” Bruce recalled.

When asked where he put everyone, Bruce had a simple answer: “They went wherever.”

TMj4 Norman Bruce

His bookstore became one of several downtown businesses that provided refuge that night.

Five years later, Bruce still thinks about the people who crowded inside. Some have returned to his bookstore in the years since.

But alongside the painful memories is another one: how quickly people stepped up to help each other and how the community rallied around “Waukesha Strong” in the days, months and years that followed.

“It was quite the group and quite the scene,” Bruce said. “And I think what we have done is we have done a pretty good job of healing.”

That healing has not meant forgetting.

The city will hold a remembrance at the memorial Saturday at 4:39 p.m., the time the attack began five years ago, offering the community another opportunity to remember the six lives lost, those who were injured and everyone forever affected by that day.

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