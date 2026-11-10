West Bend memorial grows as community remembers family after shooting tragedy

WEST BEND — Flowers, balloons, crosses, and stuffed animals continue to accumulate outside a West Bend home as community members find ways to honor the victims and support the surviving family following a deadly shooting.

Watch the report in the video player below:

West Bend memorial grows as community remembers family after deadly incident

The memorial has grown in the days since police responded to the home Saturday, Nov. 7. Officers found an adult woman, two children, and an adult man dead inside. A dog was also found dead.

Another girl was taken to the hospital for treatment and is stable, police say.

Police have identified the man as 54-year-old David Slawnikowski. Law enforcement sources told TMJ4 he was the suspect.

Police said they also recovered a firearm believed to be involved in the incident.

Tammy Leonard, a Washington County employee, stopped by the memorial and left messages for the family.

“I wrote to the mother in this that she is loved, a dear one,” Leonard said.

Related Story: West Bend police identify man among 4 found dead in home as community rallies to support survivors

West Bend police identify man among 4 found dead in home as community rallies to support survivors

"To the boy, that he is strong, and to the girl, she will never be forgotten and will always be loved," Leonard said through tears.

Adrianne Schmidt, who lives in West Bend, also left a note at the memorial.

“In our community this doesn’t happen,” Schmidt said. "It hurts my soul. They deserve to have home be a happy place."

She says seeing people come together to honor the victims has been meaningful.

“[It] makes me proud to know our community can come together like this,” she said.

Ron Phillips traveled from Kewaskum to pay his respects.

“I’m heartbroken. I really am,” Phillips said.

Friends of the victim are hosting a fundraiser to help the family. On Monday, they were putting up posters about a silent auction and raffle they are hosting inside the Washington County Fairground building on Nov. 29.

Police said this remains an active investigation as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. No further details will be released at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact Friends Inc at 262-334-5598.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip