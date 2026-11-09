West Bend community comes together after 4 people, including 2 children, and dog found dead in home

WEST BEND — Flowers, balloons, and stuffed animals now mark a growing memorial outside a West Bend home where four people, including two children, and a dog were found dead.

West Bend police say officers responded Saturday, Nov. 7, and found an adult woman, a boy, a girl, and an adult man dead. A dog was also found dead inside.

Another girl was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Watch the video report below:

West Bend community shows support after four found dead inside home

Police say a firearm believed to be involved in the incident was recovered inside the home.

The identities of the people who were found dead inside the home were not released, but police said that everyone within the home was connected to each other and that they believe the suspect was inside the home with the people who were found dead.

Cece Angeli, a West Bend resident, stopped by the growing memorial and left two teddy bears after hearing children were among those who died.

“I do not know the family. I do not know anyone involved, but I felt like it was the right thing to do to pay my respects,” Angeli said.

Angeli, who works in mental health and case management, said the tragedy is a reminder to look out for one another.

“You don't know who it is, who needs help. You just know one of us does,” she said.

Markel Bogan also stopped by to pay his respects. He said he never imagined something like this happening in West Bend.

“It's kids. I heard kids, and that broke my heart,” Bogan said.

Support has also extended to Al's Hideout, where employees said the adults who died were regulars and people they knew personally.

"There's a lot of pain, a lot of questions, and the immediate thought is what can we do to help?" bartender Katie Boisvert asked.

Boisvert said employees donated all of their tips Sunday, raising more than $1,000 to help the family.

“We are a very tight-knit, small community. We're there to support each other,” Boisvert said.

Employees said they are working to find a way to get the donations directly to the family.

TMJ4 reached out to West Bend police for more information about the people who died and the investigation, but had not received a response as of Sunday evening.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact Friends Inc. at 262-334-5598.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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