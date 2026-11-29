SLINGER — Three Slinger High School cheerleaders are heading home with memories from a once-in-a-lifetime performance after taking part in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

"It’s been a long past couple of days, but it was also really fun to see all our work come together and actually be able to perform for everyone," Haylee Landon smiled over Zoom from the airport.

Abby Koller, Haylee Landon, and Alexis Landon performed Saturday with the Spirit of America cheerleaders, joining roughly 1,000 performers from across the country.

Watch the video report below:

After weather delay, Slinger teens take center stage in historic Macy’s parade

The performance came two days later than expected after extreme winds on the East Coast forced organizers to postpone the parade from Thanksgiving Day to Saturday.

The delay brought unexpected challenges for the teens and their families, including scrambling to adjust travel plans and find accommodations.

Despite the last-minute changes, the girls spent roughly 25 to 30 hours practicing during the week leading up to the parade.

"We had a dress rehearsal, then practice yesterday," Koller recalled.

"I really liked spending more time with the girls there

so I’m really happy we got to spend two more days."

Once they hit the 2.5-mile parade route Saturday morning, they said the energy made the extra work worthwhile.

"The energy during the whole parade was crazy. It was so fun," Haylee Landon said.

"People were up in windows waving down and shouting down and cheering."

For their families, it was a proud moment, too.

"I think they were very proud of us, all the work we put in this week and how much it paid off," Koller said.

Asked if they would do it all again, Koller said she wouldn't hesitate.

"Even though it was really chaotic, it made the experience even more special," she said.

After a week of early mornings, extra rehearsals, and an unexpected change of plans, the three teens are finally trading the bright lights of New York City for home in Wisconsin — and a little well-deserved rest.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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