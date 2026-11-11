Walworth County veterans preserve their reminders of service at new Geneva Lake Museum exhibit

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Wisconsin is celebrating service members on Veterans Day, but a new display in Lake Geneva allows people to honor them and read their stories year-round.
The Geneva Lake Museum opened its Military Room in June. The room features uniforms and artifacts from veterans across Walworth County.
The room currently features Lt. Col. John Howland's 82nd Airborne uniform at its entrance. Howland served as a dental surgeon and senior parachutist during the Korean War.
"I don't think I fit in it anymore," said Howland, who became an orthodontist in Delavan after his military career and now volunteers at the museum. "This museum is quite an accomplishment."
Lt. Linda Frame served in the Army reserves as a trauma nurse in the years before the Gulf War.
"A lot of times I find myself very quiet in here because I find myself looking at things and remembering," Frame said.
Frame now serves on Lake Geneva's city council. She said the museum's new exhibit is important for allowing veterans to tell the stories they have kept to themselves after their service.
"Nobody here in Lake Geneva knew that I had served," Frame said. "To be in here and see how everything is spot on, it means the world to me and it does to the other veterans who are here."
The Geneva Lake Museum is open from Friday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the winter.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.