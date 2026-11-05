Lake Geneva school community stunned after referendum fails by just one vote

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — A referendum for Woods School near Lake Geneva failed by the slimmest of margins on Election Day. 297 people voted for it, but 298 people voted against it.

Geneva Joint 4 School District, which solely administers the PreK-8th grade Woods School, hoped to pass a $4.5 million operating referendum in the November election.

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School community stunned after referendum fails by just one vote

"When you see that number and realize you're going to lose your referendum by one single vote, it's surprising," said Geneva Joint 4 School District board president Eric Chapman.

TMJ4 Woods School, a preK-8th grade school located just west of Lake Geneva.

Chapman said the board is considering asking for a recount to ensure the results, but he accepts the one-vote defeat of the referendum.

"Don't tell me that your vote doesn't matter or doesn't count, because this is proof positive it very much does," Chapman said.

TMJ4 Woods School, a preK-8th grade school located just west of Lake Geneva.

Woods School parent and alumna Precious Cortez said she was also surprised at the results.

"That's crazy, literally one vote and it was done," Cortez said. "That's awful."

TMJ4 Woods School, a preK-8th grade school located just west of Lake Geneva.

The Woods School referendum was not the only school funding question asked in Walworth County on Election Day.

Voters in Whitewater and Delavan-Darien also rejected school referendums. However, voters in Williams Bay overwhelmingly approved their school funding question.

Chapman said Woods School is encouraged to try again considering the one-vote margin, but said the district could be in trouble if a referendum does not pass due to a lack of state and federal aid.

"Immediate cuts aren't going to be necessary, but if we can't convince our voters, we'll have to start looking at those cuts down the road," Chapman said.

TMJ4 Woods School, a preK-8th grade school located just west of Lake Geneva.

Cortez said she would support a referendum if it shows up on a future ballot, especially after realizing how close the vote turned out this time around.

"From when I was here as a student, Woods School have excelled and I think they're doing a great job," Cortez said. "This definitely does matter, every single vote counts."

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