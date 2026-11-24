LYONS, Wis. — The Town of Lyons is more rural than its neighbor Lake Geneva and many people who live there like it that way. Some residents believe a proposed housing and commercial development goes against the community's character.

TMJ4 A sign for the Town of Lyons.

A proposal from Peller Investments, LLC brought before the Lake Geneva Plan Commission on October 19 would rezone 100 acres of farmland along Highway 12 and Highway 50 as "Planned Mixed Use."

TMJ4 A developer wants to build housing and commercial space on 100 acres next to Highway 12 in Lyons.

"Benefits include the addition of a broader mix of housing options for families, teachers, fire, police, and service workers," the developers said in their application to Lake Geneva. "While the majority of the land will be residential, the land adjacent to Highway 12 will allow for the future development of retail stores, financial institutions, grocery, childcare, medical, small offices, and co-working offices."

TMJ4 Highway 12 is the traditional dividing line between urbanized Lake Geneva and the rural town of Lyons.

While the plans are progressing through the City of Lake Geneva, the land technically sits in the Town of Lyons' borders. However, Lyons town board chairman Kevin Batts said the town had no idea about the proposed development.

"We found out about this when it was publicly posted to Lake Geneva's Plan Commission," Batts said. "This seems like it's Lake Geneva trying to bully us a little bit. It's not in their tax district, it's in ours, and it would take tax dollars away from the town of Lyons. This was not our idea, and we're totally opposed to it."

TMJ4 A sign pointing drivers to Lake Geneva or Lyons.

Several Lyons residents also told TMJ4 they are wholly against the development.

"There are a lot of concerns. How much can our town hold? How much will it cost all of us?" said Mary Boehm, who grew up nearby and has lived in Lyons for the past decade. "How does someone buy 100 acres in Lyons and then turn it into a subdivision?"

TMJ4 A developer wants to build housing and commercial space on 100 acres next to Highway 12 in Lyons.

"We don't want to necessarily stop any sort of progress, but to make sure it's done with the right level of understanding and input from the community," said Rose Lemke, who has started printing and distributing "Stop the Sprawl" signs in opposition to the project.

TMJ4 A sign opposing a proposed development next to Highway 12 in Lyons.

The development proposal will go before the public again during a joint Lake Geneva plan commission and city council meeting on December 7.

"We will be speaking, so they better get a bigger room," Batts said.

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