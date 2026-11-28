WHITEWATER, Wis. — Kara Welsh had an extremely successful gymnastics career at UW-Whitewater, but her life was cut short before her senior season. The man accused of killing her will soon face a judge and jury for his charges.

UW-Whitewater athletics UW-Whitewater gymnast Kara Welsh was shot and killed in 2024, shortly before her senior season was set to start.

Welsh was shot and killed at an off-campus apartment in August 2024. The Walworth County District Attorney Office charged Chad Richards with first-degree murder shortly after her death.

Richards' trial is set to start Monday afternoon after a jury is selected that morning. He has remained in Walworth County custody in the two years before his trial date.

TMJ4 The Walworth County Judicial Center.

According to court documents, the state has prepared more than 50 possible witnesses in their prosecution case.

Welsh left an impression in Whitewater before her death. She was a two-time Division III All-American with UW-Whitewater and won the individual national vault championship in 2023.

TMJ4 Kara Welsh's uniforms hangs in tribute outside of the UW-Whitewater gymnastics center.

“Her accomplishments are what they are, but the fact that she was such a wonderful person makes it even harder," UW-Whitewater athletics director Ryan Callahan said shortly after her death.

Welsh's leotard now hangs as a permanent tribute outside of the UW-Whitewater gymnastics arena.

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