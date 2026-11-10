One of the women seen in a viral video of white women appearing to make racist gestures outside the apartment of Black University of Mississippi students issued a statement on Tuesday, apologizing for her actions but denying she had any racist intent.

The video has been viewed more than 12 million times online and quickly drew attention in Wisconsin after social media users claimed that one of the girls in the video is related to the family behind the Kunes Auto Group, a Wisconsin-founded auto dealership group with more than 40 locations across the Midwest.

TMJ4 News has not independently verified that connection.

Lighthouse New racism controversy surrounds Kunes Auto Group after viral video Ryan Jenkins

However, in a statement issued through her attorneys, Alaina Kunes, 18, a University of Mississippi freshman, apologized to the women who lived at the apartment building, as well as the Ole Miss community.

Watch this story in the video player below:

Local woman seen in viral Ole Miss Ring video issues apology, denies racist intent

Kunes also claimed that she had never met the women prior to the incident and “was unaware of their race,” adding that she recognized her “actions were insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply harmful.”

“I would have never intentionally made those noises or gestures toward a person of color,” the statement from Kunes’ attorneys read. “I have apologized to the women and I pray they will forgive me. I can never truly understand the pain I have caused them and it was never my intention.”

In addition to her apology, Kunes said she intends to cooperate with the university’s investigations and claimed that the viral video has led to her and her family receiving threats.

“Over the past several days, my family and I have received death threats and harassment,” Kunes said. “I am grateful for the authorities working to ensure our safety.”

Kunes added that she understands the seriousness of the situation and is “committed to taking responsibility and learning” and asked for privacy for her family.

TMJ4 reached out to Kunes Auto Group, which said the individual has no employment, ownership or professional affiliation with the company, but will not confirm or deny whether any family connections exist.

TMJ4 is blurring the two of the women’s faces because their identities have not been publicly released and no criminal charges have been filed. The editorial team has decided to show Alania's face because she has identified herself through her apology statement.

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