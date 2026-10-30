Leaders of Walworth County's only food bank officially get the keys to their future location

ELKHORN, Wis. — The Bridge Food & Diaper Bank serves thousands of needy Walworth County residents a year, but they have run out of space. They will soon have a larger headquarters just up the road.

TMJ4 The Bridge Food & Diaper Bank in Walworth County.

The Bridge announced their purchase of the former Sperino's Pizza and Monte Carlo Room in Elkhorn this week, which has sat vacant for several years.

TMJ4 The long-abandoned Monte Carlo Room in Elkhorn will become the new home of The Bridge Food & Diaper Bank.

Executive director Tammy Dunn hopes to open the new food and diaper bank by this April.

"To our guests, to be able to give them that dignity, it's everything," Dunn said. "With the space we're in, we can serve 2,500 unique households every year. With the new space, we're going to get closer to the 14,000 households in Walworth County that need help."

TMJ4 The Bridge Food & Diaper Bank executive director Tammy Dunn.

Dunn said their cramped operations inside of a former health clinic in Elkhorn is a reminder of how much hunger exists in one of Wisconsin's wealthiest counties.

"One third of the residents of Walworth County are food insecure," Dunn said. "Some people can't believe it and say, 'Not here in Walworth County.' Yes, right here in Walworth County."

TMJ4 The Bridge Food & Diaper Bank in Walworth County.

The Bridge also supplies food and supplies to smaller food pantries and non-profits throughout Walworth County.

TMJ4 A volunteer stocks the pantry at The Bridge Food & Diaper Bank in Walworth County.

"When we talk about what we're doing, it surprises our donors and surprises the people in Walworth County," said Elizabeth Russell-Jones of The Bridge. "I think it speaks for itself to see what we're doing."

TMJ4 Elizabeth Russell-Jones of The Bridge Food & Diaper Bank.

The Bridge, formerly known as the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank, has operated out of its current location near Elkhorn City Hall since 2014.

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