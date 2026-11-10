ELKHORN, Wis. — Sixty-five-year-old Tim Johnson died when a driver ran into him while he was surveying along Highway 20 near East Troy for We Energies in May.

Now, months later, his loved ones are trying to be patient while his case moves through the legal system, but they have to wait a few more months for a jury trial.

Watch TMJ4 News reporter Taj Simmons' story in the video below:

Family of surveyor struck and killed along Highway 20 still waiting for trial date

The suspected driver, Raschad Johnson, of Oklahoma, faced a Walworth County judge for a motion hearing Monday afternoon. The judge did not set a trial date, but instead scheduled a status conference on the case for January 5.

TMJ4 Raschad Johnson, the man accused of hitting and killing a We Energies surveyor with his car, appears in a Walworth County courtroom.

The judge also granted the assistant district attorney's request to keep any photos and videos taken by authorities at the crash scene confidential before the trial.

Tim Johnson's immediate family has come to the Walworth County Justice Center for every hearing and status conference.

TMJ4 Jessica Johnson's father, Tim, was struck and killed while surveying for We Energies.

"I just want to be done with it," said Tim's daughter, Jessica Johnson. "I'm just ready to get this rolling, not just another court case after another court case just to get nothing figured out."

Jessica Johnson said the wait between Monday's hearing and January 5 will be extremely hard to handle for her family.

TMJ4/Provided by estate 65-year-old Tim Johnson of New Berlin died when he was hit by a car while surveying for We Energies.

"I think about all of the holidays we'll get to that our dad's seat is going to be empty for," she said. "It's just really sad."

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