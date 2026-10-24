East Troy apartment community upset about possible pet food plant planned across Highway 120

EAST TROY, Wis. — Hundreds of people live at the Honey Creek Apartments at the edge of East Troy along Highway 120. A pet food plant could become their new neighbor, which has become cause for concern.

Village of East Troy The rendering of a proposed pet food processing facility along Highway 120 in East Troy

An unnamed company revealed a proposal for a 187,000-square-foot pet food processing and distribution facility on Highway 120 just south of Interstate 43 during East Troy's Plan Commission meeting this month.

The site is directly across Highway 120 from the Honey Creek Apartments.

TMJ4 The proposed site of a pet food processing facility along Highway 120 across from the Honey Creek Apartments in East Troy.

"I really have to ask: what the hell are you thinking?" Honey Creek resident Gwen Erickson said. "I came out to smell the dairy air, not to smell the dog food processing plant air. If that dog food plant goes in, I'm moving."

TMJ4 East Troy resident Gwen Erickson.

The processing plant proposal caught both tenants and the apartment complex's owners by surprise.

TMJ4 The Honey Creek Apartments in East Troy.

"We were fielding a ton of phone calls. The frustration there was not being able to say anything clearly to the people that were calling us," said Honey Creek Apartments general manager Mark Cummings-Hill. "Here we are a few weeks later and we still don't really have a better answer for them."

TMJ4 Honey Creek Apartments general manager Mark Cummings-Hill.

Cummings-Hill said he drove to a similar pet food processing facility in Germantown to understand how the plant could affect his residents if it is approved.

"I was there on a really nice day where the wind was blowing and there really wasn't much in the way of odor, but the question is what happens when it's 100 degrees out and 90 percent humidity?" Cummings-Hill said. "What happens when the air is still and not moving? Those are all unknowns to us."

TMJ4 The site of a proposed pet food processing facility in East Troy as seen from the Honey Creek Apartments.

The processing facility application was tabled during the Oct. 12 plan commission meeting. The note on the application's status page said it was placed on hold until the applicant can publicly disclose the potential user of the site.

Erickson hopes the company decides to take their application and find another place to build.

TMJ4 The Honey Creek Apartments in East Troy.

"When I moved in, I didn't think I would have to think about moving out," Erickson said. "I won't live next to a dog food processing plant. It wouldn't be my very first choice of where I'd want to live. Or my second. Or my tenth."

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