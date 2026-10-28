Brewers World Series run already a victory for owner of farmhouse brewery near Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Wis. — If you saw the World Series from American Family Field, whether at the home games or the watch parties, you had the chance to enjoy while drinking a beer directly from a Walworth County farm.
Duesterbeck Brewing's Bees Be Crazy Hefeweizen Ale has been available in cans at the stadium for all Brewers games, including the postseason.
"There were World Series games at American Family Field and our beer was there," said Duesterbeck owner Ben Johnson. "The fact that we're there at all for the size of our brewery and for how far we are from Milwaukee is really cool."
Johnson said the season-long partnership with the Brewers has helped place Duesterbeck's and Walworth County on the map for craft beer enthusiasts across the state.
"It's neat for Walworth County and our community to have some representation at the stadium," Johnson said. "I feel like we're representing everybody from Walworth County there."
The farmhouse near Elkhorn has become a popular site to watch the Brewers' playoff run for fans in Walworth County.
"I said, 'We should do something special for possibly the last game of the series,'" said John Islib of East Troy, who watched Game 4 of the World Series at Duesterbeck's. "I've been watching the Brewers since the beginning. When I was first old enough to start enjoying baseball, that's when the Braves left."
Johnson said he is not sure yet if Duesterbeck will return to American Family Field in 2027.
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