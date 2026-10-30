Anonymous donor gifts $5 million to Lake Geneva for Hillmoor Park overhaul

Lake Geneva has grand plans for the former Hillmoor Golf Course, but the city does not have the budget to make it happen alone. A philanthropist decided to pledge millions of dollars towards the project.

TMJ4/City of Lake Geneva Some of the concepts planned for the future Hillmoor Park in Lake Geneva.

The donor, who requested to remain anonymous, is willing to commit $5 million dollars to fully build out Hillmoor Park.

"This is absolutely beyond belief that we got this kind of donation," Lake Geneva mayor Todd Krause said before city council's vote on the gift. "We went through the concept with them. We talked about the trails and the dog park relocation. In the middle of it, the guy dropped a bomb and said, 'I'd like to give $5 million."

TMJ4 A couple rides their bicycles through Hillmoor Park.

The donation is a matching dollar-for-dollar grant, meaning Lake Geneva will need to raise $5 million to unlock the full $5 million from the donor.

City council voted 7-2 to accept the donation. Among the opponents was alder Joel Hoiland, who lives next to Hillmoor and represents the neighborhood in city council.

TMJ4 A couple and their dog visit the Lake Geneva dog park within the Hillmoor property.

"I think we need to pause a little bit and fully understand what we're getting into," said Hoiland, citing concerns with the anonymity of the donor.

However, other council members enthusiastically shared their support for the donation.

TMJ4 Two people prepare to fish the White River from Hillmoor Park.

"For the residents who have shown up for strategic action plans and every survey we have thrown out there in the past year and a half, this is a win," said alder Cathy Stoodley.

Lake Geneva resident Tammy Schoeppe sees the donation as a win for families in the city.

TMJ4 A child rides his bicycle in Hiilmoor Park.

"All of the playgrounds here are built into schools, so it would be great to have the kids come down here and have a lot of fun," Schoeppe said. "It's kind of a hidden gem back here. It's really great that somebody else took the time to see it and see the vision it could be."

As TMJ4 previously reported, initial construction could start next year.

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