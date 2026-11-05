Man found dead in Grafton apartment garage was reported missing to Milwaukee police, Grafton police say

GRAFTON, Wis. — The body of the person who was found dead inside a parked vehicle in the garage of a Grafton apartment complex on Tuesday has been identified by Grafton police as a 26-year-old man.

Grafton police say the man was reported missing to Milwaukee police back in March. He was identified on Wednesday as Juan Camilo Trujillo Nino.

Police say his body was found on Tuesday, Nov. 3, inside a vehicle parked in a garage at the Seasons Apartment complex.

According to Grafton police, he was reported as missing to Milwaukee police on March 20, 2026.

Grafton police say the cause and manner of his death have not yet been determined and remain pending the findings of the Ozaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The man’s family has been notified, and the investigation into his death is ongoing, according to police.

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