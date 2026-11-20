MILWAUKEE — The Holiday Folk Fair International returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park, bringing together more than 40 cultures with live music, dance and international food.

Check out the breakdown of events in the video player below:

Holiday fun fills Milwaukee this weekend with Folk Fair, Turkey Trails, FrostFest and zoo lights

Turkey Trails is Saturday morning at Veterans Park, with races ranging from a kids' dash to a half marathon, plus free pie at the finish line.

FrostFest makes its debut at Franklin Field with holiday lights, Santa, live music, snow tubing, ice skating and carnival rides.

Wild Lights returns to the Milwaukee County Zoo through Dec. 31 on select nights, with hundreds of thousands of sparkling lights and animal-themed displays throughout the zoo. The event runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m., and tickets start at $18 for adults and include parking.

Christmas at the Pabst Mansion runs daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the historic Milwaukee home decorated with Christmas trees, lights, garlands and train displays. Admission starts at $23 for adults, with discounts for children, students, seniors and military.

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