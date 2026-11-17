WEST ALLIS, Mich. — West Allis police responded after a school bus driver pulled over in a Target parking lot Monday afternoon following reports of student behavior concerns on the bus.

Officers were called to the parking lot in the 2600 block of S. 108th Street around 3:51 p.m after parents reported that a school bus driver refused to let students off the bus.

Watch the video report from TMJ4's Kaylee Staral below:

West Allis police respond after school bus driver stops in Target parking lot

The bus was transporting students from a West Allis middle school. Most students were already off the bus when officers arrived, police said.

In an email sent to parents, the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District said the students were from Frank Lloyd Wright Intermediate School.

The district said administrators had addressed bus safety expectations with students before departure, but unsafe behavior continued throughout the route.

The driver told officers she had pulled over multiple times because students were behaving unsafely while the bus was moving.

Police said other students also described what the driver witnessed.

In the email sent to parents, the district said the driver contacted the bus company, First Student, for assistance.

Following the company's guidance, students were allowed to leave the bus with a parent. The driver then completed the rest of the route.

One student was given a ride by an officer.

First Student shared this statement:

"At First Student, the safety of our employees and the students we transport is a responsibility we take very seriously. Yesterday afternoon, the driver experienced student behavior issues on the bus.



In the event of unruly passengers or an emergency, each driver is trained to stop the bus in a secure location and radio dispatch for assistance. After conducting our own internal review, we understand that the driver followed proper protocol."

The district said it is reviewing bus camera footage and working with First Student to review the incident.

District leaders added that continued violations could result in the suspension or loss of students' bus transportation privileges.

TMJ4 has reached out to the district for more information, but has not immediately heard back.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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