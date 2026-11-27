WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis neighborhood is transforming into one of Southeast Wisconsin's most beloved holiday traditions as the 41st annual Candy Cane Lane fundraiser kicks off Friday evening.

It takes place at every night from 92nd and 96th streets, between Montana Ave and Oklahoma Ave.

Trees have turned into candy canes and neighbors are putting the final touches on their decorations ahead of the free light show, which draws thousands of families each year and raises money for the MACC Fund to fight childhood cancer.

Wendy Halbrucker and her husband Doug have lived in the neighborhood for over two decades and participate in the light show every year.

"It's for a wonderful cause, but it's also just fun, it brings joy to everyone," Halbrucker said. "Once you see all the houses you'll definitely have that holiday spirit."

The event has humble beginnings. Neighbor Pam Bailey remembers when it started as neighbors simply showing off their lights and handing out candy canes.

"I think we collected something like 1,500 dollars, something around there," Bailey said.

Through a partnership with the MACC Fund, the event grew into a major fundraiser. Since its start in the 80's, Candy Cane Lane has raised over $4 million to fight childhood cancer.

The cause became deeply personal for Bailey after her daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

"She was told she probably wouldn't live that long, and she had like 6 months to live, and if she lived she'd never have children. She was 18 at the time, she now just celebrated her 46th birthday. She has a boy that's 18 and twin girls at 15," Bailey said.

It's part of the reason Bailey and her husband Dan hang up the lights every year. The lights turn on Friday at 6 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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