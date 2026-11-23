MILWAUKEE — Streetlights are being repaired in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood after copper wire thefts left parts of the area in the dark for about a week, raising safety concerns among residents and businesses.

John Weise, who works in the Riverwest industrial park, reached out to TMJ4 after he saw the thefts happen.

“We’re concerned about safety primarily,” Weise said. “Some thieves have been coming back repeatedly to steal all copper wire in the ground, so currently there are no streetlights.”

Watch the video report below:

‘We’re concerned about safety’: Riverwest neighbors speak out after copper wire thefts leave streetlights dark

Milwaukee police confirmed they are investigating a theft reported Nov. 16 in the 800 block of East Vienna Avenue. Police said unknown suspects removed underground streetlight cables.

Nearby resident Ethan Ley said streetlights in front of his home and down the block are also out.

“It’s getting darker earlier in the day and it feels disconcerting when I look out front door and can't see the sidewalk across the street,” Ley said.

Ley and Weise said they both reported the outages to the city's Department of Public Works.

"One of the reasons we called you is hopefully to expedite the repair so it doesn’t happen again," Weise said.

While in the neighborhood, TMJ4 saw DPW crews making repairs.

A spokesperson said they were first notified Monday morning, and that repairs could take one or two days.

City leaders in October reported nearly 250 copper wire thefts across the city costing more than $830,000 to repair.

To deter thefts, DPW leaders told TMJ4 the city has been testing smaller copper wires and alternative materials.

The Common Council also unanimously approved three measures on Nov. 4 to address copper wire thefts.

They directed DPW to work with Milwaukee police and other groups to identify prevention strategies, establish a reward program for information about the thefts, and increase fines for stealing or damaging copper wire.

Ley encouraged residents to report outages, saying the city may not know about them otherwise.

"They have a handy online app that works well for reporting issues like that. They don’t necessarily know unless someone reports it," Ley said.

Milwaukee residents can report streetlight outages through the city's Department of Public Works or by calling 414-286-CITY (2489).

MPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip