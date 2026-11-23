MILWAUKEE — A group of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students is bringing together yoga and rescue dogs for a good cause.

The event, called "Paws, Poses and Prosecco," is happening next Sunday Nov. 28 at OPE! Brewing Co. It all came together through an events marketing class on campus that is making a difference in the community.

WATCH: Students plan charity event

Paws, Poses and Prosecco: UWM students mix yoga and rescue dogs for a cause

The event starts with a 30-minute yoga session featuring yoga-related poses, including a Prosecco plank. After the yoga session, foster dogs will come in from Rescue Gang, the local nonprofit the students are raising money for.

People can interact with the dogs, take part in silent auctions to help raise money, enjoy a free drink and play bar games.

WATCH: Students plan event to benefit local charity

Paws, Poses and Prosecco: UWM students mix yoga and rescue dogs for a cause 2

"People can just enjoy hanging out with the dogs, doing some yoga, great way to start the morning, and you know, support the Milwaukee community," Ella Wiedl said.

Tickets are available online through Eventbrite.

The students have been planning the event since September as part of their events marketing class, working with sponsors, reaching out to media and partnering with Rescue Gang.

"It's taken a lot of time, but we just want to support the dogs for a great cause," Grace Kline said.

The students started with no budget and no real experience planning an event. They found a shared interest in supporting animals, researched local organizations and settled on Rescue Gang.

"We all just kind of talked like what's important to us, and you know, we all found a commonality and supporting animals. We kind of did some research and we found rescue game in the local area and we're like, you know, what can we do to support them? And you know what's very popular nowadays is like puppy yoga, so we kind of wanted to play into that idea," Wiedl said.

Reaching out to the media was part of the students' plan — and it worked. They sent me an email inviting me to cover the event, which is how I came to report live from campus.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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