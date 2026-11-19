WAUWATOSA, WI — Contract negotiations between Children's Wisconsin and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield have stalled, with the two sides pointing fingers over who is to blame, and thousands of families are now in limbo.

Among them are the Jaskulskis. You may remember our coverage of 6-year-old Roran, whose mother, Kylie, advocated for FDA approval of a new drug for his rare genetic disorder, Hunter syndrome.

Now, they are one of thousands of families hoping for an end to this contract stalemate before they get pushed out of network in the new year.

Like always, Roran Jaskulski is all smiles.

Back in the spring, TMJ4 spoke to his mother, Kylie Jaskulski, who was fighting for FDA approval of a drug that could treat Roran's rare genetic disease, Hunter syndrome. After FDA approval, Roran is showing signs of improvement.

"We've seen some new growth in him, some skills he's developing," Kylie Jaskulski said.

But he is still in the hospital multiple times a week. And this week came a new bump in the road.

Jaskulski got a notice from Children's saying that negotiations between insurance provider Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and the hospital have broken down, and that families could be out of network starting January 1.

"I just couldn't believe that this is real to be completely honest I was very frustrated," Jaskulski said.

Children's says they are looking for "fair reimbursement" for their services, claiming they have been paid less for their care provided for years. They are also looking for improvements to Anthem's claims processing, saying "too often claims are denied, or delayed" putting the burden of families.

Anthem says Children's is requesting a 25% increase over the course of three years, which would drive higher copays, deductibles, and premiums. Children's disputes this.

In separate statements from the two companies, each placed blame on the other.

Children's wrote that it has "been negotiating in good faith to reach a fair sustainable agreement" but that "Anthem has unilaterally halted all talks and terminated negotiations."

An Anthem spokesperson wrote that the companies have met for months but that "Children's Wisconsin still chose to terminate Anthem's agreement while demanding higher price increases."

The full statements can be found at the bottom of this article.

As these two corporations continue to point the finger at each other, Wisconsin families are now wondering what's next and what their health care will look like if the two can't get on the same page.

Both companies say they're working with families on next steps, but the clock is ticking. And for a disease with a life expectancy of less than 20 years, each second is precious.

"We don't have time, like if Roran misses an infusion that's time that we lose with him," Jaskulski said.

Jaskulski says it's not just her she worries about. Thousands of families could face health care issues, whether they have chronic conditions or just need an emergency room visit.

"They should have worked this out," Jaskulski said. "It's a game of chicken at this point, they're trying to decide who can get the most for their services and I really don't think that this is in the best interest for these famileis and for these kids," Jaskulski said.

Children's and Anthem both say they hope talks continue.

Anthem's Full Statement:

Anthem is committed to helping lower healthcare costs and making care easier to navigate for our members. Children’s Wisconsin is requesting a 25 percent price increase over three years, which would drive much higher copays, deductibles, and insurance premiums for Wisconsin families.

For several months, Anthem and Children’s Wisconsin have met at least once a week to discuss an agreement. Additionally, Children’s Wisconsin received a price increase from Anthem in August as part of our current agreement. Despite these efforts, Children’s Wisconsin still chose to terminate Anthem’s agreement while demanding higher price increases. Nevertheless, Anthem remains at the negotiating table and is committed to reaching a new agreement to keep Children’s Wisconsin in our networks.

If Children’s Wisconsin does leave Anthem’s networks on Dec. 31, Anthem members can access other in-network doctors and hospitals by visiting anthem.com/find-care or by using the Sydney app. We will work with members to help them transition to alternative in-network care doctors and hospitals. We are also proactively contacting members currently in treatment for serious and complex conditions to assist with care options, including continuing care with their current Children’s Wisconsin provider for a limited time after December 31, 2026. Members can find the most update to date information here. Anthem Negotiations with Children's Wisconsin [anthem.com]

- Emily Snooks, Director of Corporate Communications, Anthem.

Children's Wisconsin Full Statement:

We are disappointed that Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has terminated negotiations with Children’s Wisconsin.



With our contract set to expire on Dec. 31, 2026, Children’s Wisconsin has been negotiating in good faith to reach a fair, sustainable agreement that includes reasonable reimbursement terms and improvements to ongoing challenges related to Anthem’s claims processing and denial of claims, and the related burden this places on providers and families. Unfortunately, Anthem has unilaterally halted all talks and terminated negotiations.



Children’s Wisconsin values the trust families place in us and remains focused on providing exceptional care to every child who needs us. We are communicating with families that may be impacted by this impasse, while remaining hopeful that productive discussions will restart and lead to a renewed agreement before the current contract expires.

- Children's Wisconsin

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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