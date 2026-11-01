Teen dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A teenager has died and two others were hospitalized after a shooting in Milwaukee early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on W. Rogers Street near S. 6th Street.

A 17-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot. The teen was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

Two other teens, a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old, were also shot. They were both taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

What led up to the shooting is being investigated, police say. They are searching for at least one suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

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