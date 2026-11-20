WILLIAMS BAY, WI — A beloved holiday tradition is back on Lake Geneva this weekend as The Santa Cruise kicks off its ninth year of magical boat tours in the Williams Bay and Lake Geneva area.

The event invites families aboard a boat to see holiday decorations and visit Santa, who stops in the area to rest before the holidays.

"This is our ninth year of doing the Santa Cruise," Ellen said. "It's a very magical boat tour where families have created some traditions of getting on a boat, seeing some beautiful Christmas decorations, and then visiting Santa."

WATCH: Preview of The Santa Cruise in the video below

The Santa Cruise returns to Lake Geneva for its 9th year with holiday lights and charity raffles

The tradition goes beyond holiday cheer, also helping to support local charities through the 531 Fund.

"The 531 Fund is an organization that sets up or works with local charities 5 this year," Ellen said. "They set up booths and get great prizes, so people who are visiting The Santa Cruise can buy raffle tickets, check out the booths, see which prizes they might want to win, put in their tickets, and then after The Santa Cruise is over they draw the winners and they give out all these great prizes."

Prizes range from electric bikes to fire pits to a six-night vacation to Orlando, Florida.

The event is run by Gage Marine Corporation, a family-owned business that has operated in the area since 1958.

"Gage Marine Corporation, a number of different divisions, the cruise line, we're the ones that operate the boats in the summer, and then this is our winter event, but also we have Pier 290 restaurant. We have boat sales, boat service." Ellen said.

For Ellen, the season's magic comes from the families who return year after year.

"I think when we see the families who come back year after year and talk about what a tradition it is, their kids get older and they still are excited to go," Ellen said. "The big thing is Santa recognizing who the good kids are and having their names read. So even as the kids get a little older, they're still, you know, making sure they're on that list."

Tours can be booked online at cruiselakegeneva.com, where visitors can find different tour options, a calendar and a phone number for questions.

"There's all the different options of the different types of tours are there. There's a calendar you can book everything right online or if you have questions, our phone number's there too." Ellen said.

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