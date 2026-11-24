MILWAUKEE, WI — MILWAUKEE — The owner of a Riverwest small business is speaking out after a theft was caught on camera, just as the holiday shopping season gets underway.

Claire Osterman, owner of Ebb & Flow on Center Street, said a man walked into her store Monday afternoon and grabbed as many pairs of socks as he could carry before running out.

Osterman said the man made off with around $100 in merchandise, a painful loss during one of the most important weeks of the year for small businesses.

"Especially with this being Small Business Saturday week, it just really hurts this week for this to happen," she said.

Osterman said this is not the first time her store has been stolen from, and that other businesses in the area have experienced similar problems.

"When the door opens to my business, I want to feel really excited about what happens next and I'm starting to feel more nervous than excited," she said.

The incident is part of a broader trend in the Riverwest neighborhood. According to Milwaukee Police Department data, while robbery and motor vehicle theft are down in Riverwest, burglary is up 97% so far compared to this point in 2025, following a sharp decline from 2024. Theft is also up 21% this year compared to last.

Despite the challenges, Osterman said she remains focused on the positives and the community she loves.

"I just want to keep my focus on the positives, while also knowing that I have to start talking about some of the difficulties about running a business on Center Street," she said.

She is calling on neighbors to look out for one another.

"Support each other, support the businesses that are around the corner from your house, if you see crime happening be aware of that," Osterman said.

TMJ4 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department about their investigation and what they are doing to combat crime in Riverwest but did not hear back in time for this story.

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