Police search for critically-missing 9-year-old boy in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help located a critically-missing 9-year-old boy.

Adois Green was last seen in the area of the 2100 block of North 33rd St. around 9:30 p.m. Tusesday.

Adonis is about 4-feet-4-inches, 76 ounds with black, curly, afro-style hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black and yellow shirt with a snowman, blue jeans, and black and gray crocks with spider designs.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Green , please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Third District at 414-935-7232.

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