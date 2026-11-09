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Mumford & Sons to make Summerfest debut headlining American Family Insurance Amphitheater in July

The Grammy-winning band will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 9, 2027. Tickets go on sale Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.
Mumford & Sons Perform on NBC's Today Show
Andy Kropa/AP Photo/Andy Kropa
Ben Lovett, left, and Marcus Mumford of Mumford &amp; Sons perform on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Mumford & Sons Perform on NBC's Today Show
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MILWAUKEE — Mumford & Sons will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, July 9, 2027, marking the band's first-ever performance at Summerfest.

Summerfest, announced the show as part of its 2027 lineup. Each ticket purchased also includes admission to the festival on the day of the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office.

Mumford & Sons formed in West London in 2008 and quickly rose from small gigs to headlining festivals, winning Grammys and topping charts worldwide.

Summerfest will take place across three weekends in 2027: June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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