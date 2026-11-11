MILWAUKEE — On a sunny November day in downtown Milwaukee, students from the Academy of Excellence were on a mission to spread holiday cheer this season.

The school is just one of more than 100 schools and non-profits participating in the Holiday Lights Festival. Each school or group decorates an evergreen with handmade ornaments that show a class theme or wish.

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Milwaukee students decorate Cathedral Square trees to spread holiday cheer at Holiday Lights Festival

Milwaukee students decorate Cathedral Square trees to spread holiday cheer at Holiday Lights Festival

"For me, this means to me like I get to be like a part of the school's activities and it helps me glorify God more with the pictures that I'm putting up on the tree," Cameron Miner said.

Principal Dr. Claude Grant said participating gives the school a chance to spread a special message this season.

"This is about our 4th or 5th year coming down to the Cathedral Square and decorating, and each time is a joy and excitement to be able to you know, put forth the message of, of Christ," Grant said.

While every tree may bring a different message, Grant believes one thing is clear with so many schools coming together.

"Although we are separate schools, but there's still a unity in our community which would show forth, I should say, the, the unity within the city of Milwaukee," Grant said.

For the students, they hope people will pass by their tree and walk away with a message.

"Hope they're able to take away how Jesus is king -- and how God -- is real. Miner said

I hope they're, they're able to take away the resurrection of Jesus and that they're able to see all the things that Jesus has done for us" Roosevelt Childress said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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