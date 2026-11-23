MILWAUKEE — Neighbors near S. 10th Street and W. Rogers Street say repeated streetlight outages are leaving their South Side neighborhood in the dark and raising safety concerns.

A viewer contacted TMJ4 News, saying streetlights in the area had been out for more than a week.

Residents Gloria Gruszka and Luz Arcelay said the outages have become a recurring problem.

"Usually by 4:30 it's already dark, but now it is worse" Gruszka said. "It's not safe for people or kids."

Watch the video report below:

Milwaukee South Side neighbors raise safety concerns over streetlight outages

Gruszka, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades, said the streetlights on 10th street had been out for more than a week and a half.

“I usually don’t go out in the evening for the same reason,” Gruszka said.

She also said she heard gunfire around 2:30 a.m. Saturday and went outside afterward but could not see what happened because of the darkness.

Milwaukee police have not yet confirmed if there was a shooting, but a public record of Milwaukee police calls for service lists a ShotSpotter alert at 2:42 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of S. 10th Street.

Arcelay said she was also awakened by gunfire around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Residents said the lack of lighting makes it difficult to see what is happening around them.

“And that's a major problem, so many things happen, and without lights we can't see what's happening,” Arcelay said.

Arcelay said the outages have been happening intermittently for about three years but have become more frequent this year. She also described one recent stretch when the lights were out for three weeks.

"No-one here feels comfortable with this situation," Arcelay said.

She said residents have tried contacting city officials, and that she also once sent a letter to her alderman about the issue.

“We feel a little defrauded, because here lives a big Hispanic community and they don't treat us how they should because we also contribute our city taxes,” Arcelay said.

TMJ4 News reached out to the city's Department of Public Works to ask whether officials were aware of the outages, what was causing them, and when repairs could be made. The department had not immediately responded Sunday.

TMJ4 News also contacted Milwaukee police to ask about the reported shooting and whether they are investigating possible theft connected to the streetlight outages. Police had not responded by publication.

Residents said they hope the city addresses the outages soon.

"What I want the people to know is we should unite and create an alliance. Have everyone do their part so that this changes and fixes the neighborhood," Arcelay said.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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