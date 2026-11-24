MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market announced its lineup of seasonal events, displays and activities on Tuesday with some new twists on familiar favorites.

The holiday season at the market gets underway on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, with the opening of the Charlie Brown Tree Lot and the Brew City Brand Trunk Sale in the market’s second-level kitchen.

Free holiday celebration

Milwaukee Public Market

The festivities continue the following weekend with a free holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 5.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., visitors can get a first look at the Holiday Window Display outside along St. Paul Avenue.

Visitors will also have the chance to meet the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) students who created the installations, sip free hot cocoa, hear carolers from Milwaukee Repertory Theater and shop for their holiday tree.

Upstairs in the Palm Garden, the MIAD student-led Holiday Gingerbread House Exhibition will be on display, and visitors of all ages can write letters to Santa. Later that evening, Santa and Mrs. Claus will depart the market aboard a vintage fire truck for Santa’s Cavalcade.

Here’s a look at the entire holiday programming schedule:



Charlie Brown Tree Lot, Nov. 28-29 and Dec. 5-6: Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of St. Paul Avenue and Broadway. The lot features freshly cut, wild-harvested balsam firs from northern Wisconsin. The trees range from skinny “Charlie Brown-style" options to fuller trees, standing 4 to 10 feet tall, and are available while supplies last.



Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of St. Paul Avenue and Broadway. The lot features freshly cut, wild-harvested balsam firs from northern Wisconsin. The trees range from skinny “Charlie Brown-style" options to fuller trees, standing 4 to 10 feet tall, and are available while supplies last. Holiday Window Display, Dec. 5-Jan. 31: Returning for a second year in partnership with the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, the display features 12 large-scale installations created by students, transforming the Market’s windows along St. Paul Avenue into a festive outdoor art gallery.



Returning for a second year in partnership with the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, the display features 12 large-scale installations created by students, transforming the Market’s windows along St. Paul Avenue into a festive outdoor art gallery. MIAD Gingerbread House Exhibition, Dec. 3-14: A beloved Market tradition continues with a new Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design partnership. Upstairs in the Palm Garden, visitors can see intricate student-designed houses made with gingerbread from Matilda Bakehouse and vote for their favorite.



A beloved Market tradition continues with a new Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design partnership. Upstairs in the Palm Garden, visitors can see intricate student-designed houses made with gingerbread from Matilda Bakehouse and vote for their favorite. Santa’s Cavalcade, Dec. 5 and 11: In partnership with Milwaukee Downtown, Santa and Mrs. Claus depart the Market at 5 p.m. on both dates aboard a vintage fire truck for a festive ride through Milwaukee.



In partnership with Milwaukee Downtown, Santa and Mrs. Claus depart the Market at 5 p.m. on both dates aboard a vintage fire truck for a festive ride through Milwaukee. Breakfast with Santa, Dec. 19: Families can enjoy breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m., with net proceeds benefiting Penfield Children’s Center. Advance registration is required. Santa will remain at the Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free visit open to all.



Families can enjoy breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m., with net proceeds benefiting Penfield Children’s Center. Advance registration is required. Santa will remain at the Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free visit open to all. Holiday classes, select December dates: Paid offerings include Kids Holiday Extravaganza on Dec. 6, Our Favorite Holiday Cocktails on Dec. 9 and The Gift that Keeps Giving with PufferFish owner JC Cunningham on Dec. 30. Advance registration is required.

For more information about Milwaukee Public Market’s holiday programming, holiday hours and registration for Breakfast with Santa and holiday classes, click here.

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