Milwaukee police searching for critically missing man

MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee are asking for help with finding a critically missing man.

They say Jimmie G. Brooks, 59, was last seen Sunday around 8:30 a.m. on Nash Street near N. Fratney Street.

Brooks is described as about 6-foot-1 and about 263 pounds with black and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

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