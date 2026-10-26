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Milwaukee police looking for missing 11-year-old boy who could be with his brother

Kylin Eagles and Keegan Eagles.jpg
Milwaukee Police Department
Undated courtesy photos of Kylin Eagles, left, and Keegan Eagles.
Kylin Eagles and Keegan Eagles.jpg
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee are asking for help with finding a critically missing 11-year-old boy who they say could be with his brother.

Kylin Eagles was last seen Sunday around 5 p.m. on W. Victory Lane near N. 27th Street and W. Ruby Avenue.

Police say Kylin could be with his 12-year-old brother Keegan Eagles.

Kylin is described as about 4-foot-11 and 100 pounds with black hair worn in a short afro style and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray jogging pants.

Keegan is described as about 4-feet tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District Five at 414-935-7252.

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Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
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