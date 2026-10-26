Milwaukee police looking for missing 11-year-old boy who could be with his brother

MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee are asking for help with finding a critically missing 11-year-old boy who they say could be with his brother.

Kylin Eagles was last seen Sunday around 5 p.m. on W. Victory Lane near N. 27th Street and W. Ruby Avenue.

Police say Kylin could be with his 12-year-old brother Keegan Eagles.

Kylin is described as about 4-foot-11 and 100 pounds with black hair worn in a short afro style and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray jogging pants.

Keegan is described as about 4-feet tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District Five at 414-935-7252.

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