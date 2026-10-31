Milwaukee police investigate shooting that left 7-year-old injured; 16-year-old in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are reminding the public to keep firearms out of the hands of children and to properly secure them after they say a 7-year-old was taken to the hospital for gunshot injuries on Saturday.

A 16-year-old is in custody regarding the incident, which police said happened around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday near North 41st Street and West Garfield Avenue.

An investigation into the incident is underway, and police said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

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